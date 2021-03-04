НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

НАТАЛИЯ ГОРНЯК

(1941–1996)

ДЮРА ГОРНЯК

(1939–2016)


з Руского Керестура

Мили мойо. Пошли сце давно. Пошли сце сциха, нєсподзивано. Час чече, преходзи, алє боль, пражнїна и смутне здогадованє же зме вецей нє вєдно оставаю вично. Дзекуєм вам за безгранїчну любов. Дзекуєм вам за кажду хвильку свойого живота хтору зме препровадзели вєдно. Яр приходзи, а каждей яри ми вше баржей хибице Дзивка Оленка зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
