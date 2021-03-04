НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ВЛАДО ФЕЙДИ

(1925–1981)

СЛАВКА ФЕЙДИ
народзена Гарди

(1931–2005)


з Руского Керестура

Вашо наймилши – Боднарчуково, Фейдийово, Бодянцово, Чордашово и Ковачово
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
