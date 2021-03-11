СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. марца наполнєли ше два роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

КСЕНИЯ САБАДОШ

(1933–2019)

Дня 21. марца наполня ше петнац роки як нас занавше зохабел наш оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР САБАДОШ

(1928–2006)


з Дюрдьова

З любову и почитованьом вично их буду паметац дзивка Меланка зоз супругом Дюром, дзецми и унуками и дзивка Иринка зоз супругом Владом и дзецми
Най спочиваю у мире Божим!
