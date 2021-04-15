СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. априла наполнєли ше дзевец смутни роки як ше до вичносци преселєла наша мила мац, баба и швекра

ЛЕОНА ЛАЗОР

(1. I 1940 – 10. IV 2012)

Дня 16. априла наполнює ше смутни рок як ше до вичносци преселєл наш мили оцец, дїдо и швекор

ЯНКО ЛАЗОР

(22. IX 1935 – 16. IV 2020)


з Руского Керестура

Памятку на їх любов и доброту навики буду чувац їх наймилши – син Янко, нєвеста Оленка и унуки Желько и Вероника
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest