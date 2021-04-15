СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. априла наполнєли ше 12 роки як нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ РАМАЧ
народзена Сивч

(1944–2009)

Дня 13. априла наполнєли ше 6 мешаци як ше до вичносци преселєла наша мила – супруга, наша дзивка, шестра, нєвеста и тета

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом памятку на вас чуваю вашо наймилши – Рамачово, Тиркайлово и Катоново
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest