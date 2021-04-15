ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. априла 2021. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАРИЯ
народзена Пап

(1939–2021)

Дня 15. мая 2021. року наполня ше 13 роки як нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИЯН

(1931–2008)

ХОМОВО
з Руского Керестура

Мили нашо, нєт слова з котрима бизме описали цо остало после Вас – цихосц, пражнїна и вельки боль. Дзекуєме Вам за шицко цо сце поробели за нас. Вашо дзивки Марча, и Сенка зоз супругом Славком, унуки: Борис, Иван, Марина, Кристиан, Антония, та праунуки: Ален, Михаелка, Ивка, Аня и Андрей
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
