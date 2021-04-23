СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. януара 2021. року наполнєли ше 45 роки як нас зохабел наш мили и нїґда прежалєни брат и бачи

ЯКИМ ДЮРКО – Кико

(1945–1976)

Дня 19. априла 2021. року наполнєли ше 27 роки як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ГЕЛЕНА ДЮРКО

(1926–1994)

Дня 17. януара 2021. року наполнєли ше 8 роки як нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО ДЮРКО

з Руского Керестура

Памятку на вас чуваю вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
