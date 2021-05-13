ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ СВОЇМ РОДИЧОМ

Милому оцови

МИХАЛОВИ ПОЛДРУГОВОМУ

(1911–1971)

Милей мацери

ВЕРУНИ ПОЛДРУГИ

(1920–2001)


з Коцура

Най спочиваю у мире Божим!
Їх дзивка Маря Ковач зоз сином Юлияном Ковач, Тамара и Теодора
