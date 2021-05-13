НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У маю того року ище єдна смутна рочнїца шмерци наших наймилших

МАРЧИ

(1991–2021)

ВЛАДКА

(1995–2021)

ПАСТЕРНАКОВИХ

Памятку на нїх чуваю Пастернаково
