ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. априла преселєла ше до вичносци моя мила шестра

МАРИЯ ПАШО

(1937–2021)

Дня 6. мая преселєл ше до вичносци мой шовґор

ВЛАДИСЛАВ ПАШО

(1933–2021)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки у своїм шерцу на вас навики будзе чувац брат Юлин Бучков
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
