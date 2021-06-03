СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. юния наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

НАДА САЛОНТАЇ

(1964–2020)

Дня 18. юния наполня ше дзевец мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЛЮБОМИР САЛОНТАЇ

(1956–2020)


З Коцура

Красни памятки на вас у своїх шерцох навики буду чувац синове Саша и Любомир, нєвеста Наташа и унукове Славиша и Серґей
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
