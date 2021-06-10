СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

МОЇМ МИЛИМ РОДИЧОМ

МИХАЛ ПОЛДРУГИ

(1911–1971)

МОЇМ МИЛИМ РОДИЧОМ

ВЕРУНА ПОЛДРУГИ

(1920–2001)

з Коцура

Мили мойо родичи, спочивайце у мире Божим! З любову и почитованьом занавше будземе чувац памятку на Вас у своїх шерцох и молитвох. Дзивка Маря Ковач зоз сином Юлияном Ковач, Тамара и Теодора
