СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. юния наполнєли ше 8 роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили

ЗВОНИМИР ЕДЕЛИНСКИ

(1966–2013)

Дня 10. юлия наполня ше 28 роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили

МИРОН ЕДЕЛИНСКИ

(1938–1993)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки чуваю на нїх їх наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
