СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. юния наполнюю ше 12 роки як нє з нами наша мац, баба и прабаба

АМАЛИЯ ВИНАЇ
народзена Джуня

(1928–2009)

Дня 11. новембра ше наполня 7 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ВИНАЇ

(1925–2014)


з Руского Керестура

Цали живот и кажда хвилька препровадзена з вами збогацовала нашо животи зоз краснима памятками. Вашо дзивки: Амалка Планчакова и Марча Пристойкова, унуки: Марча з мужом Пиштом Франичово, Марча з мужом Славком Папуґово, Владимир и Сузана Пристойково, и праунуки: Стево зоз супругу Сашку, Желько, Андрейка, Славко и Владко
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
