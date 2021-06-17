СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. юния 2021. року наполнєли ше 6 жалосни мешаци як ше до вичносци преселєл наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН СЕМАН

(1945–2020)

Дня 28. юния 2021. року наполня ше 6 жалосни мешаци як ше до вичносци преселєла наша мила мац и баба

АНКИЦА СЕМАН
народзена Шеґо

(1944–2020)


з Руского Керестура

Мили нашо родичи, навики будзеце у наших шерцох и молитвох. З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на вас будземе чувац. Дзивка Оливера зоз супругом Любом и унуки Даниєл и Никола Накичово
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
