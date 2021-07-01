СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На наших милих. Дня 28. юния наполнєли ше 40 днї як нє з нами

ЮЛИЯНА МОНАР ш. Йосафата

(1930‒2021)

На наших милих

ЛЮБО МОНАР

(1925‒1973)

На наших милих

ЕУФЕМИЯ МОНАР
народзена Папдюрдес

(1930‒1999)

На наших милих

ЯНКО МОНАР

(1951‒2018)


з Руского Керестура

Найкрасши памятки на вас навики чува Мария Палїнкаш зоз супругом Юлияном и дзецми
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
