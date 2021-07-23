СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. юния ше наполєли ше седем смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ФАРКАШ АМАЛИЯ

(1948–2014)
зоз Коцура

Дня 28. юлия наполня ше пейц смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ФАРКАШ ПАВЛЕ

(1946–2016)
зоз Коцура


З любову и почитованьом у красних памяткох их буду чувац дзивка Цилика, жец Силвестер, унук Борис зоз супругу, унука Силвия и праунука Саня
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest