ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 12. юлия преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ ШИМКО
народзена Джуджар дзивоцке Тодорович

(1941‒2021)

Дня 22. мая наполнєли ше шейсц роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ШИМКО

(1941‒2015)


з Руского Керестура

Вично ше их будземе здогадовац и ношиц у своїх шерцох док жиєме. Дзивка Фемка, жец Славо, и унуки Марина и Мирко Гербутово
Най спочиваю у мире Божим!
