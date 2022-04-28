СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. мая 2022. року напoлня ше пейц роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

АМАЛИЯ ПАЛАНЧАНИН
народзена Уйфалуши


Дня 5. юния 2022. року наполня ше двацец роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ПАЛАНЧАНИН



з Вербасу

Памятку на їх доброту и пожертвовносц нїґда нє забуду їх наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
