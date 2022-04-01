ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому братнякови

ДЕЯНОВИ ТАНОВИЧОВИ

(1985–2022)
з Нового Саду


Паметанє на твою доброту, чесносц, нєсебичну любов, витирвалосц и сцелосц, давац себе у каждей хвильки шицким нам. У думкох и молитвох кажди дзень будзеш з нами. Най ци будзе вична чесц и подзекованє. Твоя нина Блаженка Надь зоз мужом Владимиром и сином Миланом Прванов
Спочивай у мире Божим!
