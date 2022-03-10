СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як зме остали без нашого милого сушеда

МИРКА ДУДАША


з Руского Керестура


Роя ше памятки на вецей як 30-рочне сушедство и приятельство. Вєдно у радосци, бриґох и каждодньовим живоце. Закончена тота часц живота, алє здогадованє на вєдно пропровадзени час нам нїхто нє вежнє. Сушедово: Миґо, Натка, Адри, Андрей и Алексей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
