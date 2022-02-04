ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. януара 2022. року зохабел нас наш мили дїдо Мирко

МИРКО ДУДАШ

(1956–2022)


Мили наш дїду, бул ши найлєпши дїдо на швеце. Такого як ти нїхто нє мал. Будземе це любиц вше, занавше. Будзеш нам барз хибиц. Твойо наймилши унучата, Леон, Оґи, Ника и Олеґ
Спочивай у мире Божим!
