ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. априла нєсподзивано нас зохабела наша шестринїца

НАТАЛИЯ РАМАЧ
народзена Рац

(1948–2022)
з Нового Саду


Подзековни зме же зме це мали, а жалосни же це вецей нєт. Дзекуєме ци за шицку твою доброту. Твойо Тиркайлово зоз фамелию и Варґово зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
