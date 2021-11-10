СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли три жалосни роки як вецей нє зоз нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

СИМЕОН САКАЧ

(1929–2018)


У наших памяткох, здогадованьох и молитвох ти вше зоз нами, твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest