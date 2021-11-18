СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. новембра наполня ше 20 роки як ше до вичносци преселєл наш кум

ЯРОСЛАВ КОВАЧ

(1952‒2001)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, та прешли уж 20 роки як ши нє з нами. Нїґда нє будзеш знац як чежко патриц на дзвери през хтори вецей нє прейдзеш. Твоя кума Марча Пристойкова як и кумчата Марча Папуґова и Владимир Пристойков зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
