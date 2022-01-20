СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У децембру 2021. року наполнєли ше двацец три роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ ЮГАС

(1919–1998)

У януару 2022. року наполнєли ше двацец три роки як нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛУКА ЮГАС

(1914–1999)


З любову и почитованьом памятку на нїх чуваю син Янко зоз супругу Наталию, унука Татияна зоз супругом Михайлом, унук Владимир зоз супругу Зорану, унука Санда зоз супругом Ґораном, та праунуки Исидора, Милица, Саша и Лука
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
