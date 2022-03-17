СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. фебруара 2022. року, наполнєли ше 8 роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

АНДРИ МЕДЄШИ

(1941–2014)

Дня 22. марца 2022. року наполня ше 3 роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

НАТАЛИЯ МЕДЄШИ
народзена Колошняї

(1944–2019)


Красни памятки на нїх чуваю їх дзеци: син Звонимир, син Михал зоз фамелию, дзивка Славка зоз фамелию и дзивка Наталия зоз фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
