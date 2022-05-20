СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. априла наполнєли ше 5 роки як у вичносци наш дїдо а 17. мая 7 роки як у вичносци наша баба

МИХАЙЛО ПАСТЕРНАК

(1937–2017)

МАРИЯ ПАСТЕРНАК
народзена Штранґар

(1938–2015)


з Руского Керестура

У красних памяткох их чуваю: унука Андрея зоз супругом Слободаном и дзецми, и унука Арияна зоз супругом Джоелом и сином
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
