СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. априла наполнєли ше 5 роки як у вичносци наш оцец, а 17. мая 7 роки як у вичносци наша мац

МИХАЙЛО ПАСТЕРНАК

(1937–2017)

МАРИЯ ПАСТЕРНАК
народзена Штранґар

(1938–2015)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и подзекованьом у красних памяткох их чуваю дзивка Геленка и жец Славо зоз Канади
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
