СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. юлия 2022. року наполнєли ше 6 жалосни мешаци як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

АНКА ЧАПКО

(1946–2022)

У истим мешацу, 16. юлия 2022. року наполнєли ше 4 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО ЧАПКО

(1946–2018)


З любову и почитованьом памятку на вас чува дзивка Ясмина зоз супругом Славком и синами Иґором и Иваном
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
