СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. фебруара 2022. року наполня ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш любени

ЗВОНИМИР ПАВЛОВИЧ

(1955–2022)


Барз нам хибиш. Нашо шерца полни з больом и жалосцу. Хиби нам твой глас, шмих, твойо совити и нашо заєднїцки хвильки. Занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох и паметац шицко цо ши нас научел. Нїґда це нє забудземе. Твоя супруга Вукица, син Неманя, дзивка Соня, унуки Ана и Уна Спомин ше отрима 23. фебруара 2022. року на 11 годзин на Городским теметове у Новим Садзе, а Служба на 17 годзин у Грекокатолїцкей церкви св. апостолох Петра и Павла у Новим Садзе
