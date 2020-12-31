Щешлїви Нови рок, вистки ознова 4. януара

НОВИ САД – Новинско-видавательна установа „Руске слово” шицким читачом, сотруднїком и нащивительом нашого сайту, винчує щешлїви новорочни и крачунски швета.

През наиходзаци швета вистки на Рутенпресу нє буду обявени 1., 2. и 7. януара 2021. року.

