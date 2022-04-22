СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. априла 2022. року наполнєлo ше 6 жалосни мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО РАЦ – РАЦМИШКОВ
дипл. инж. польопривреди

(1942–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на його доброту и любов нє забудземе. Твойо наймилши: супруга Мария – Маца, син Славко, нєвеста Марча, як и унуки: Аня, Андрий, Мая и Филип, праунуки: Адиона, Киара, Леон и Уна
Спочивай у мире Божим!
