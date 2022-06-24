ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. юния 2022. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша андя

ЕУФЕМИЯ – ЗЛАТА СИВЧ

(1953–2022)

Дня 22. юния 2022. року наполнєли ше 12 роки як нє з нами брат и бачи

ЯНКО СИВЧ

(1949–2010)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на нїх навики буду чувац шестра Сена и Янко Планчаково, и їх дзеци Весна и Желько зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
