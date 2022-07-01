СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. юния 2022. року наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами наш брат и бачи

МИХАЙЛО КИШ

(1956–2021)

У юлию ше наполнюю 3 роки як нє з нами наш оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО КИШ

(1933–2019)

У януару ше наполнєли 16 роки як нє з нами наша мац и баба

ЛЕОНА КИШ

(1933–2006)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на нїх чуваю брат и син Янко, нєвеста Сенка и їх дзивки Блаженка и Ванеса зоз супругом Владом
Най спочиваю у мире Божим!
