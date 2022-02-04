ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. януара у своїм 76. року живота нєсподзивано нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

АНКА ЧАПКО
народзена Дюрчянски

(1946–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятки на ню у своїх шерцох навики буду чувац дзивка Ганїчка, жец Дюра, унук Ваньо зоз супругу Любку и унук Борис зоз супругу Александру и сином Иваном
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest