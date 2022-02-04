ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 29. януара нєсподзивано ме занавше зохабела моя мила

МАРИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Сопка

(1952–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню будзе чувац Юлин Колошняї
Спочивай у мире Божим!
