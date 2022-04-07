СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 22 роки як нас зохабел

МИРОНЬ БУДИНСКИ

(1930–2000)

Дня 7. априла 2022. року наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нас зохабела

НАТАЛИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Семан

(1934–2021)


з Руского Керестура

Памятки на нїх чуваю: Мария и Михайло Гардийово, Звонко Гардийов зоз фамелию и Наташа Зеличова зоз фамелию
Спочовайце у мире Божим!
