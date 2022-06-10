СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. юния 2022. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як у вичносци наш мили оцец, дїдо, прадїдо и чукундїдо

ЛЮБОМИР СИВЧ

(1925–2012)

Дня 22. юния 2022. року наполня ше 3 роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба, прабаба и чукунбаба

ЕУФЕМИЯ СИВЧ

(1928–2019)


з Руского Керестура

У красних памяткох их чуваю дзивка Ксения зоз супругом Янком, унука Весна и унук Желько зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
