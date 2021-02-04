СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. фебруара наполнї ше рок як на свою остатню драгу пошли нашо любени и нїґда прежалєни

ВЛАДИМИР ОЛЕЯР

(4. IX. 2003 – 9. II 2020)

Дня 9. фебруара наполнї ше рок як на свою остатню драгу пошли нашо любени и нїґда прежалєни

БОРИС ЦАП

(7. Х 1995–9. II 2020)


Ангели нашо, обецуєме вам же останєце вични. Будзце сиґурни же вас будземе паметац по добрим, нїч нєдобре нє идзе з вами. Будземе паметац ваш ошмих, триманє, енерґию котра ше нє повторює и котру сце охабяли на каждим крочаю. Роширце кридла ангели, браньце и чувайце тото цо сце охабели долу. Боже, чи ци баш того дня захибело ангели? Анї тераз нє знаме одвит, знаме лєм же будзеце часц наших шерцох занавше, покля жиєме, тирваме, дихаме.
Хибице нам, любени нашо! Спочивайце у мире Божим! Занавше ожалосцена фамелия Олеяр: oцец Любомир, мац Снежана, браца Даниєл, Мартин и Михайло и шестра Ґабриeла зоз фамелию Занавше ожалосцена фамелия Цап: оцец Владимир, шестра Санела зоз фамелию и баба Еуфемия
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest